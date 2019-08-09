Home

Sullivan-King Mortuary
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
864-225-5431
Robert Sutherland
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC
Robert B. Sutherland Obituary
Robert B.
Sutherland

August 5, 2019
Columbus, Georgia - Anderson, SC
Robert Bolt Sutherland, 92, husband of the late Elizabeth Ann Lollis Sutherland, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Brookdale of Columbus. Mr. Sutherland had been a resident of Columbus, Georgia for the past 16 months.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Ralph E. Sutherland, Sr. and Annie Belle Bolt Sutherland. He was a graduate of Anderson Boy's High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. Mr. Sutherland was retired from Duke Power Company and was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Holly Sutherland; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph E. Sutherland, Jr. and James W. Sutherland.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Hill Baptist Church, 908 Plantation Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
