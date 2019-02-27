|
|
Dr. Robert Christopher "Chris"
Boutwell
November 8, 1956-
February 23, 2019
Ellerslie, GA- Dr. Robert Christopher "Chris" Boutwell, 62, of Ellerslie, GA died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home.
Chris was born November 8, 1956 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Hyram Bert Boutwell, Jr. and Lorraine Carroll Boutwell. He worked as a Chiropractor for 24 years at Boutwell Clinic and was the 14th Chiropractor in the family. He loved to travel, ride motorcycles and his recumbent bicycle.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Frances Rector Boutwell of Ellerslie, GA, daughter, Abbey George (Kevin George, II) of Indianapolis, IN, brother, Roger Boutwell (Mona) of Hiawassee, GA, two grandchildren, Hadley and Finnley George of Indianapolis, IN, nephew, Travis Boutwell of Harris County, GA, and many special friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Road Columbus, GA. 31909 www.columbushospice.com.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneral.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019