Robert Craig

DuPriest

February 29, 1944-

April 24, 2019

Columbus, GA- Robert Craig DuPriest, 75, died peacefully at Piedmont Columbus Regional on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Columbus Georgia.

Craig was born on February 29, 1944 in Parris Island, South Carolina, the oldest son of Robert Earl and Doris DuPriest, and grew up in Tallassee and Talladega, Alabama. Craig graduated from Talladega High School in Talladega, Alabama in 1962 and from Auburn University in 1967 with a Communications degree. While at Auburn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

His professional career centered around journalism and public relations. He worked as a news reporter at Channel 3 and a radio announcer at WDAK in Columbus. He was the Marketing Director first at Muscogee County School District, and later at St. Francis Hospital. Following retirement, he was a teacher of students at Columbus State University who were learning English as their second language. He was also a freelance writer for the local magazine Columbus and the Valley. He was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where he served as an usher and was involved in the music ministry.

Craig was a true gentleman who loved playing music and cracking jokes with his friends, classic cars, rock n' roll, Auburn, his family and his sweet Charlotte. He was also a good barbershop quartet singer. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him as a kind and considerate "all-around good guy."

If desired, memorials may be sent to St. Thomas Episcopal Church

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl DuPriest, his mother, Doris DuPriest Spainhour and his sister, Susan DuPriest Cooper.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Charlotte Blackwell DuPriest; daughters Adrienne Gray (Lee) of Centennial, Colorado and Allison E. Jones of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughters Martha Ellen and Lucy Charlotte of Colorado and Rebecca Lynn of Georgia; brother William Alan DuPriest of Baxley, Georgia; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 27, 2019