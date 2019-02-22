Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Robert Hrncir
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Columbus, GA
Robert Craig Hrncir Jr. Obituary
Robert Craig
Hrncir, Jr.
October 31, 1985-
February 19, 2019
Waverly Hall, GA- Robert Craig Hrncir, Jr., 33, of Waverly Hall, GA, died Tuesday, February, 19, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service to celebrate Craig's life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019, in the Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. Reverend Don Butler and Minister David Spiece will be officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 12:30 PM at the funeral home.
Craig was born October 31, 1985 in Columbus, GA, son of Jennifer Welch Hrncir Price and the late Robert Craig Hrncir, Sr. He graduated from Harris County High School in 2004 and attended Columbus State University and Columbus Tech.
Craig loved life to the fullest and loved everyone that he met. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Craig was in his element when he was in a deer stand in the woods or on a fishing boat with a cork in the water. He also loved sharing hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. Craig was a loyal friend to all who called him friend. You could count on him for anything. Even though he loved hunting and fishing, nothing could compete with his love for his family, especially his babies, Craig and Leah. Craig was raised and baptized in the Rose Hill Church of Christ.
In addition to his father, Craig was preceded in death by his Paternal and Maternal grandparents.
Survivors include his children, Robert Craig Hrncir, III and Leah Faye Hrncir; his mother, Jennifer Welch Hrncir Price and her husband, Billy; his sister, Allyson Douthit and her husband, Scott; four nephews, Brian, Bo, Matthew and Trevor Douthit; two uncles, Jerry Welch and his wife, Catherine and Jimmy Welch and his wife, Wendy; one aunt, Sandi Parker and her husband, Craig; numerous cousins, other family members and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019
