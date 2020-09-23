Robert Donald
Rumph
August 29, 1928-
September 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Robert D. Rumph, 92, of Columbus, GA, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020, at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery.
Mr. Rumph was born on August 29, 1928, in Columbus, GA, to the late Roland Hartwell and Ethel Flournoy Rumph. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Klondike. He worked for Alabama-Georgia Cigarette Service and in 1975 started Valley Vendors. He retired in 2001.
Mr. Rumph is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Sylvia, grandson, Adam Hall, brothers, Gene and Joe, sister, Mildred, and his parents.
Survivors include his children, Jeanne Hall (Randy), Jackie Henderson (Mike), Joe Rumph (Rhonda), Jerry Rumph (Laura); Grandchildren, Amanda Mallow (Brian), Andrew Hall, Chip Prather (Lauren), Michael Henderson, Adam Henderson, Joel Rumph (Jennifer), Jeremy Rumph (Christy), Jacob Rumph (Kristle), Renaye Gilbert (Ryan) and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ultra Care Hospice, Columbus, GA. Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com
