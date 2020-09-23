1/
Robert Donald Rumph
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Donald
Rumph
August 29, 1928-
September 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Robert D. Rumph, 92, of Columbus, GA, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020, at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Parkhill Cemetery.
Mr. Rumph was born on August 29, 1928, in Columbus, GA, to the late Roland Hartwell and Ethel Flournoy Rumph. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Klondike. He worked for Alabama-Georgia Cigarette Service and in 1975 started Valley Vendors. He retired in 2001.
Mr. Rumph is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Sylvia, grandson, Adam Hall, brothers, Gene and Joe, sister, Mildred, and his parents.
Survivors include his children, Jeanne Hall (Randy), Jackie Henderson (Mike), Joe Rumph (Rhonda), Jerry Rumph (Laura); Grandchildren, Amanda Mallow (Brian), Andrew Hall, Chip Prather (Lauren), Michael Henderson, Adam Henderson, Joel Rumph (Jennifer), Jeremy Rumph (Christy), Jacob Rumph (Kristle), Renaye Gilbert (Ryan) and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ultra Care Hospice, Columbus, GA. Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved