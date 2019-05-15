Robert E.

Greene

January 18, 1928-

May 12, 2019

Rossville, GA- Robert Eugene (fondly known as "Billy") Greene, age 91, formerly of Columbus, GA passed away on May 12, 2019 in Rossville, GA. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. A visitation will be held there on Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. Interment will be in Parkhill Cemetery.

Robert was born on January 18, 1928 in Troy, AL, the son of Charles Morris Greene and Renee Walton Greene. He graduated from Central High School in Phenix, City. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served for 6 years followed by a 7 ½ year service in the U.S. Air Force. He served in both World War II and the Korean War. He met Ethel Smith, and they married Jan. 28, 1950. They were married for 66 years, together having 5 children, 3 sons and 2 daughters.

Following his military service, Robert held a career in building construction and maintenance supervision. He loved working in his garden, cooking for others, reading, fishing, and hunting. He loved working for his church, Trinity Assembly of God, where he and Ethel attended for many years. They were able to go on 18 mission trips to various countries. He loved serving others.

Robert is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ethel; two sons, James M. Greene and Samuel E. Greene; and daughter in law Madelyn Hubbard Greene. Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Dale (David), Ann Papsis (Ted); his son William D. Greene (Willa); 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth Lee, Jennifer Wilson, Kary Papsis, Jeffrey Dale, Kathryn Greene, Rebecca Jones, Jacelyn Davidson, Renee Papsis, Bret Greene, and Bobby Papsis, as well as 20 great grandchildren.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Greene family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary