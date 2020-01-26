|
|
Robert E.
Hill, Sr. (Bob)
07/23/1933-
01/22/2020
Columbus, Georgia- Robert E. Hill, Sr. (Bob) of Columbus went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Monday January 27, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 4078 Milgen Road, Columbus, Ga. 31907, with Pastor Keith Cowart officiating. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. A private internment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery.
Bob was born July 23, 1933 in Speigner, Alabama, son of the late Harry, Sr. and Bessie Hooks Hill. He attended Lowndes County High School in Fort Deposit, Alabama. After high school, Bob served in the United States Army for two years. Upon returning to Troy University he met and married the love of his life, JoAnn Miller. He continued his education at Florida State University where he obtained his Master's degree in music.
Bob was a public school choral director for 27 years while also serving as minister of music in multiple churches for over 40 years. His legacy can be seen in the positive impact he had on students and adults alike.
Bob was a dedicated husband, loving father, and devoted grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family, his dog Maggie, growing prize winning daylillies, fishing in Letohatchee, playing and teaching piano, creating music, and serving his Lord Jesus Christ.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother William "Bud" Harry Hill, Jr. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, JoAnn Miller Hill; four children: Bob Hill, Jr. (Charisse) of Midland, Ga., Beth Hill Williams (Jimbo) of Columbus, Ga., Deede Hill Hinson of Columbus, Ga., and Scott Hill (Katherine) of Kathleen, Ga.; eight grandchildren: MikelAnna Hill, McLendon Hill, Lauren Achtziger (Chris), Amy Weiss (Eric), Caitlyn Coward (Billy), Caleb Klobe (Crysta), Miller Hill, and Hudson Hill; seven great grandchildren: Dylan, Alyssa, Callie, and Emma Achtziger, Lucy and Will Weiss, and Beckett Klobe; brother: Richard Hill (Grace); sister in law: Jane S. Hill, and brother in law: Mike Miller (Nancy)
Donations can be made to the Cowart Equipping Center c/o Christ Community Church, 4078 Milgen Road, Columbus, Ga 31907.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 26, 2020