Robert EltonWillettApril 30, 1925-August 5, 2020Columbus, GA- Robert Elton WillettApril 30, 1925 - August 5, 2020Robert Elton Willett was born on April 30, 1925 in Columbus, Georgia, the seventh and youngest child of Enoch Earle and Nellie Mae Smith Willett. Though his formative years took place in Columbus, he livedover 60 years in New York City, where he established himself as a celebrated baritone soloist and built a successful career in the railroad industry.Robert enjoyed an idyllic childhood first attending Bibb City School, and then Double Churches Elementary School. He joined the Mount Zion Baptist Church Youth Choir and began a lifelong love of singing.Robert graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1943 and was swiftly drafted into the U.S. Army at 18. He served in the European theater during WWII. His experiences there became memories that he spoke of throughout his lifetime, and he attended many annual reunions with his fellow members of the 1256 Combat Engineers.After the war ended, Robert continued his education at Emory Junior College in Valdosta, Georgia, where he began vocal study, singing in the school choir and performing as soloist with the Emory University Summer Chorus. He became a soloist at several churches in Atlanta, where he performed such renowned pieces as Gounod's St. Cecelia and the Brahms Requiem.Robert began a career in the railroad industry in the late 1940s in Atlanta. In his early twenties, he met his dearest lifelong friend Don Walker, and they moved to New York City where Robert continued his railroad career and his music studies.During his 60 plus years as a New Yorker, Robert fully embraced the life of the city and took advantage of all it had to offer including concerts, plays, and especially operas. Opera became his passion. Once when asked what his favorite opera was, he said, "Choosing a favorite would be like having to choose a favorite child!" He welcomed his nieces and nephews for visits, which allowed us great experiences of NYC life.Robert performed as a soloist in several churches in NYC including The Riverside Church, All Angels Episcopal where he was a member for many years, and First Presbyterian Church of New Rochelle. He also toured with the New York Concert Choir.After retiring from the railroad, Robert served for over ten years as Chairman of the Singers' Committee with the Wagner Society of New York. Under his leadership, the Wagner Society gave young singers who showed the unique ability to perform the music of Richard Wagner opportunities to audition in Europe or give recitals in New York and the world's operatic capitals, many of them going on to have successful careers in opera all over the world. He was known to write letters of praise to established and burgeoning singers alike to encourage their efforts.Robert enjoyed traveling, both abroad and within the USA, and he made friends wherever he went. He would say that he used the salary he made working with the railroad to pay the bills, and the money he made singing to pay for his many travels and adventures.At the age of 90, Robert moved back to Columbus to be near family. He spent his last years attending the Columbus Symphony and CSU faculty and student concerts, always a champion of the musical arts.Robert was preceded in death by his parents;Don Walker; his siblings: Mary Elizabeth Martin, Enoch Earle Willett Jr., Jack Elliott Willett, Joe Willard Willett, Martha Virginia Willett, and Kenneth Stevens Willett; and dear friend Vivian Farrell.He is survived by his loving nephews and nieces: Joe Willett, Peggy Chadwick, Janet Chandler, Martha Espada, Robert W. L. Willett, Carolyn Bassingthwaighte, Sue Brinke, Julie Massey, Jackie Posey; numerous great nieces and nephews; his longtime friend Manuel Maia of Lisbon, Portugal; the friends he made while living at Spring Harbor; and his beloved group of friends who are his New York family.A private graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at Linwood Cemetery.Those who wish to honor his memory may contribute to Historic Linwood Foundation, P.O. Box 1057, Columbus GA 31902, or the Wagner Society of NYC.