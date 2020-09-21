Robert G.
Whitten, II
October 9, 1941-
September 18, 2020
Pine Mountain, GA- Robert G. Whitten, II, 78, of Pine Mountain, GA. passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 in Parkhill Cemetery with Reverend Kaylen Short officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends, Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Robert was born in Columbus, GA. on October 9, 1941 to the late Robert G. Whitten, Sr. and Mildred Crossett Whitten.
Robert served in the US Navy six years both active and reserves. At age 23 he commenced a career in realestate sales, development, construction and teaching, eventually serving as President of Columbus Board of Realtors. Robert was a pioneer in the Mini-Storage business. He was a founding partner in the Money Mizer Pawn Shop Franchises in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and North Carolina. His love was his Lord, family, boating and fishing. He had many great talents, including art and creative construction. He was a mentor and encourager to many and will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda Allen Whitten of Pine Mountain, GA, three children, Robert G. Whitten, III and fiance Donna Parette of Columbus, Dr. William A. Whitten and wife Anita of Pine Mountain, GA and Melanie Whitten Knight and husband Rick of Columbus, GA. Eleven grandchildren, Courtney Young, Wayne Whitten, Ashley Whitten-Legieza (Stephanie), Emilee Whitten, William Whitten, Elizabeth Whitten, Rebecca "Katie" Bush (Zach), Sarah Prince (Cameron), Richard Knight (Morgan), Kaitlyn Knight and James "Lee" Knight, and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, Ga. 31909.
