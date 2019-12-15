|
Robert
Herrington IV
May 8, 1965-
December 11, 2019
Columbus, GA- Robert David Herrington, IV, age 54, of Phenix City, AL died December 11, 2019 in Columbus, GA. Graveside funeral services will be officiated by Father Bob Benko on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm in the St. Elmo Room of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary prior to services.
Robert was born in Fort Benning, GA on May 8, 1965 to Robert David Herrington, III and Lorraine Stepnowski Herrington. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1983, and was employed as a service technician at Alagasco, now Spire for over 34 years. Robert enjoyed cooking, hunting and fishing, especially fishing for Redfish. Robert loved spending time with his family and close friends.
Robert is survived by; his parents Robert David Herrington III, Lorraine (Paul) Thomley; three sons, Robert David Herrington V, Cameron Hector Herrington, Gavin Christian Herrington; three granddaughters, Cailyn Bailey, Claire Herrington, Lucia Herrington; and several family members and friends of our family that will cherish his memory.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 15, 2019