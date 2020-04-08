|
Robert
Hopper
February 19, 1944-
April 5, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Hopper, Mr. Robert Harold, 76, of Columbus, GA. Died Sunday , April 5, 2020. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the family will have a private interment service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Tifton, GA. A public memorial service will be held as soon as the health crisis subsides. A native of Columbus, GA., Mr. Hopper was born Feb. 19, 1944, son of the late Harold McLain Hopper and Eunice Elizabeth Marchant Hopper. He was a SFC. in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam, where he received the Bronze Star. He was retired from UPS, where he worked for 30 years. He was Baptist by faith. Other than his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard L. Hopper, James L. Hopper, and Donald Hopper and three sisters, Dorothy Pass, Pat Baxley, and Carolyn Vandersec. He is survived by his wife, Susan K. Hopper, Columbus, GA, sons, David Hopper (Beth) of Claremont, NC and Jason Hopper (Ashley) of Woodstock, MD., his sister Linda Scott (Sherman) of Yulee, FL. grandchildren Aubrey Hopper, Micah Hopper, Lilah Hopper, Noah Hopper, Paige Resor and Trey Huguley, cousin J.H. White of Chula, GA and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, those desiring, please make donations the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2020