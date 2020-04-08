Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 GENTIAN BLVD
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hopper


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hopper Obituary
Robert
Hopper
February 19, 1944-
April 5, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Hopper, Mr. Robert Harold, 76, of Columbus, GA. Died Sunday , April 5, 2020. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the family will have a private interment service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Tifton, GA. A public memorial service will be held as soon as the health crisis subsides. A native of Columbus, GA., Mr. Hopper was born Feb. 19, 1944, son of the late Harold McLain Hopper and Eunice Elizabeth Marchant Hopper. He was a SFC. in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam, where he received the Bronze Star. He was retired from UPS, where he worked for 30 years. He was Baptist by faith. Other than his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard L. Hopper, James L. Hopper, and Donald Hopper and three sisters, Dorothy Pass, Pat Baxley, and Carolyn Vandersec. He is survived by his wife, Susan K. Hopper, Columbus, GA, sons, David Hopper (Beth) of Claremont, NC and Jason Hopper (Ashley) of Woodstock, MD., his sister Linda Scott (Sherman) of Yulee, FL. grandchildren Aubrey Hopper, Micah Hopper, Lilah Hopper, Noah Hopper, Paige Resor and Trey Huguley, cousin J.H. White of Chula, GA and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, those desiring, please make donations the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMullen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -