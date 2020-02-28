Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church (Battle Community)
1942 - 2020
Robert J. Bowman Obituary
Robert J.
Bowman
April 16, 1942-
February 24, 2020
Eufaula, AL- Mr. Robert J. Bowman, 77, of Eufaula, AL passed Monday, February 24, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST (12:00 noon CST), Monday, March 2, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church (Battle Community) with Rev. Ike Richardson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12-6 p.m. EST (11-5 CST) according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bowman was born April 16, 1942 in Union, South Carolina to the late Thomas Bowman and the late Hattie Mae Head. He was member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church (Battle Community), served in the United States Air Force and retired from the New York City Police Department.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Bowman; two daughters, Veronica Canada and Teri Bowman; four granddaughters; one grandson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2020
