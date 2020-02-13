|
Robert "Bob" J.
Young
September 11, 1936-
February 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Major (Ret) Robert "Bob" J. Young, age 83, of Columbus, GA, died on February 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Bob was born on September 11, 1936 in Porter Township, Michigan; the son of Telford R. Young Sr. and Bertha Sally Paige Young. After Graduation, Bob joined the U.S. Army, became a helicopter pilot, flying the "Huey" helicopters, and served two tours in Vietnam. During his service he received his Bachelor's Degree from Columbus College. During this time Bob married the girl of his dreams, Doris L. French, on September 16, 1960. After his retirement he began working for the Postmaster as a letter carrier. Bob enjoyed many things, but what he truly loved was his family and spending time with them. Bob was a beloved husband and father, devoted to his family, church and country. He had a huge heart and did so much for everyone, he never met a stranger. There are no words to describe how much he will be missed.
Bob is preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Mildred Young (Lewis) Griffin, Lucille Clark, Betty Resiwig; two brothers, Eckel Young and Roy Young Jr.
Survivors include: his wife, Doris; two daughters, Sue Ellen Young Spooner, Patti Ann Young Vinson; two sons, Robert J. Young, Jr., Bradley Wayne Young; three grandchildren, Rachel Spooner, Brittany Gregory, Marcus Reynolds; four great grandchildren; and many family members and friends of the family that will cherish his memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Young family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2020