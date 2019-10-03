|
Robert John
Ward
September 10, 1965-
October 1, 2019
Atlanta, GA-
The Ward family has sadly lost a valued member of their forever family. Robert John Ward, 54, passed away on October 1st 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Doris Nell Ward, his sister, Lisa Carol Burger and his grandson Hayden Kasey Ward. He is survived by his father, Roger John Ward, by the mother of his children, Doris Elena Ortiz-Ward, his children Elena Cagle, Rachel Ward, Samuel Ward, Sara Sturtz, John Ward, Ivy Ward, his 8 grandchildren and his nephew Christopher Burger. Robert leaves behind a lasting legacy of self-reliance, a love of car restoration and the simple joy of working with your hands. . He was the proud owner of his own auto shop, Family Auto Care, for more than 15 years and what cars he couldn't fix in the shop he brought home to work on with all the love and attention he could. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of love in the form of his children and grandchildren. We love you Daddy and will see you again.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby with Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019