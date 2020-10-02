Robert K.
Worman, MD
December 8, 1924-
September 27, 2020
Mechanicsburg, PA- Dr. Robert Worman was born in Hatfield, PA to Omar and Stella Worman in 1924 and died on September 27, 2020 at age 95 at Messiah Village. He is survived by Winifred Hostetter, his wife of 71 years and four children , Kent (Gina) of Atlanta, GA; Craig (Diana) of Telford, PA; Scott (Pam) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; Linda of Mechanicsburg, PA; his sister, Marie Pipkin of Keizer, OR; and eight grandchildren. He attended Messiah College and completed his undergraduate degree at Wheaton College. Having a sense of calling to medical missions, Bob enrolled in Jefferson Medical College from which he graduated in 1950. Years of internship and residency followed and he completed requirements for Board certification in General Surgery. Dr. Worman spent three years as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy in Japan and Korea. In 1962 with his wife and four children, he fulfilled his calling to service in medical missions. He completed more than ten years serving in mission hospitals in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Thailand. Upon his return to the States, the position of Chief of Surgery at Columbus Medical Center in Columbus, GA afforded the opportunity to participate in the training and education of young doctors and medical students. Since his retirement, Dr. Worman has been a member of the Grantham Church where he has served in various capacities. His life at Messiah Village was enriched with meeting old and new friends, gardening, woodworking, and enjoying the occasional visits of sixteen great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Village Endowment Fund or Macha Mission Hospital c/o BIC World Missions.
