Robert L.

Shipp

August 29, 1947-

March 9, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Robert Shipp, 71, passed Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the chapel of Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC located at 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Rev. Corey Hugley officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Church Cemetery located at 380 North Star Dr., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1-5 pm. Mr. Shipp was born August 29, 1947 to George and Essie Shipp. He was employed at Columbus Foundry. Mr. Shipp was a caring person who loved his children and grandkids. If someone needed assistance, consider it done because of his heart of willingness to help. But Mr. Shipp found joy sitting in his favorite chair on the back patio. You may know him as Rob but his children know him as the 'Greatest father in the World'. Mr. Shipp leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Alene Shipp; his children, Joseph Ousley, Andra Shipp, SaBrina (Eric) Gunn and Victoria (Kim) Armour; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his favorite cousin, Vera Flower; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com Phone: (762) 524-7709. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary