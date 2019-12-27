|
|
Robert L.
Smith
October 15, 1949 -
December 21, 2019
Phenix City, AL - Mr. Robert L. "Smitty" Smith, 70 of Phenix City, AL passed on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Harrison Ford, officiating. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Smith was born October 15, 1949 in Phillipy, TN to the late Fred Smith and the late Allibe Smith. He retired from the United State Air Force and Sears.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Smith; one son, Andre' Smith, Fort Worth, TX; four daughters, Carol Bailey, Stourbridge, UK, Natasha Smith and Nakia (Smith) Jones both of Mansfield, TX and Keisha (Smith) Agee, Jacksonville, FL; one sister, Erma Martin, Tiptonville, TN; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 27, 2019