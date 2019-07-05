Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee "King Tub" Gary


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lee "King Tub" Gary Obituary
Robert Lee "King Tub"
Gary
April 1, 1954-
July2, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Robert Lee "King Tub" Gary, 65, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from Noon until 4 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Gary was born April 1, 1954 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of the late Robert Hamilton and Ida Pearl Gary Dawson. Mr. Gary was a master bricklayer who work stood out in Columbus as well as out of state.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin Mitchell Tatum; three sisters, Delois (Otis Henry) Bouyer, Patricia Dawson, and Elizabeth Dawson; two aunts, Lessie Henderson and Ann Gary; two uncles, Tommie Lee Gary Sr. and George Gary Jr.; and other relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now