|
|
Robert Lee "King Tub"
Gary
April 1, 1954-
July2, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Robert Lee "King Tub" Gary, 65, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from Noon until 4 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Gary was born April 1, 1954 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of the late Robert Hamilton and Ida Pearl Gary Dawson. Mr. Gary was a master bricklayer who work stood out in Columbus as well as out of state.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin Mitchell Tatum; three sisters, Delois (Otis Henry) Bouyer, Patricia Dawson, and Elizabeth Dawson; two aunts, Lessie Henderson and Ann Gary; two uncles, Tommie Lee Gary Sr. and George Gary Jr.; and other relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019