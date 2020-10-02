Robert Lee
Jones, Jr.
April 28, 1954-
September 25, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Robert Lee Jones, Jr., 66, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, September 25, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL with Elder Ronnie Duckworth, officiating. Visitation is Friday from 12 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Jones was born April 28, 1954 in Columbus, GA to Margaret Mildred Fuller - Jones and the late Robert Jones, Sr. He was educated at South Girard High School, served in the Army National Guard and worked 30 years at Phoenix Foundry.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Jones of Phenix City, AL; mother, Margaret Jones of Phenix City, AL; two sons, Jason Jones of Atlanta, GA and Christopher Jones of Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Mary Frierson of Fortson, GA and Mildred (Auburn) Buckner of Columbus, GA; two brothers, David Jones of Phenix City, AL and Gregory (Cynthia) Jones of Atlanta, GA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest registry.