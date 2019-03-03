Robert "Curtis"

Littleton

October 8, 1931-

February 28, 2019

Salem, AL- Robert "Curtis" Littleton, 87, of Salem, AL passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm CST / 4:00 pm EST on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Salem, AL. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00 pm CST / 3:00 to 4:00 pm EST at the church, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 4827 Lee Road 401 Salem, AL 36874. The Deacons of the church will serve as active pallbearers.

Mr. Littleton was born October 8, 1931 in Lee County, AL, son of the late Robert Eldridge Littleton and Pharabell Porter Littleton. He worked as a production control manager and was retired from Fieldcrest Mills with 44 years of loyal service. He loved his farm and joy it brought as he rode his tractor engaging in his many chores. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He served for many years on the church cemetery committee, and was a Deacon of the church. Mr. Littleton proudly served our country during the Korean War and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Alan" Littleton, and four sisters, and two brothers.

He is survived by his beautiful bride of 62 years, Betty Jackson Littleton of Salem, AL, one son, Eugene "Gene" Littleton and wife Cathy of Opelika, AL, two grandsons, John Robert Littleton, and Jackson Tyler Littleton (Sarina), and one precious great granddaughter, Paislei Reed Littleton, and a host of nieces and nephews.