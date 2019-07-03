Robert M.

Hall, III

June 23, 1930-

July 1, 2019

Columbus, GA- Robert Micklebury Hall, III, of Columbus, passed away on July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM followed by a private burial. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00 AM prior to the service.

Bob was born on June 23, 1930 in Columbus, Georgia to Fannie Seay deGraffenried Hall and Robert Micklebury Hall, Jr.. Bob attended schools in Columbus before moving to Alabama and graduating from Tuskegee High School in 1947. He then entered Auburn University where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and graduated with a degree in Engineering. His first job following graduation was with Milliken in McCormick, South Carolina. While there, he was commissioned into the army and served in Korea at Heartbreak Ridge. He commanded a company of engineers responsible for building a road to the top of Heartbreak Ridge. Bob began his career working for Hewitt Contracting Company, where he was Vice President, until he entered into a partnership to establish Phenix Mechanical Contractors. He later formed his own business, Robert Hall Associates, and retired in 2004.

Throughout his life, Bob was devoted to serving others as Open Door Board Chairman, Valley Walk to Emmaus Board Member, and St. Paul United Methodist Church Board Member and member of multiple committees. His heart for youth led him to his favorite ministry as a youth counselor at St Paul UMC which he continued for 16 years. Following his retirement, he spent two years assisting the construction of Pine Eden Christian Retreat Center. Another passion of Bob's was running and he was often seen jogging in the Lakebottom Park area and in the Peachtree Road Race with his jogging group friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan French Hall; his children Cheryl Hall Roether (Darrel), Robert Micklebury Hall, IV, and Leslie Hall Slaughter (William); his grandchildren Page Hall Perrault (Taylor), Sarah Elizabeth Slaughter, Rebecca Hall Andrade (Daniel), Mary Hall deGraffenried Slaughter, Leslie Hope Thigpen, Erin Elizabeth Thigpen, and Robert Weston Hall; his great-granddaughter Elizabeth Veda Andrade; his sister Frances Carroll Hall Flynn, and his nieces and nephews Julie, Joanie and Charlie Sarkiss, and Patrick and Brian Flynn.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Pine Eden Christian Retreat Center or Columbus Hospice. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 3, 2019