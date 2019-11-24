|
Robert N.
Deslauriers
March 13, 1941-
November 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Robert "Bob" N. Deslauriers 78, of Columbus Ga., passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday November the 13th at The Orchard View Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Alexander "Peewee" Deslauriers and Ida Deslauriers, his siblings Pauline Deslauriers, Lillian Raspo, and Leo Deslauriers, and by his beloved wife of 44 years, Phyllis M. (Greco) Deslauriers of Columbus Ga. and Waterbury Conn.
He is survived by his treasured wife Kathryn (Crowley) Deslauriers of Columbus Ga. and his and Phyllis' son Robert N. Deslauriers Jr. of North Smithfield RI, and his wife Karen L. (Marsocci) Deslauriers. Bob is also survived by his brightest lights, his beloved grandchildren, Alyssa M. Deslauriers of Buckhead Ga. currently in attendance at the University of Georgia and Ryan Deslauriers, of North Smithfield RI, who is currently attending Auburn University in Alabama. Bob is also survived by his sisters Delores Cormier of Loma Linda Ca., Antoinette (Toni) Owens, Victoria (Vicki) DiChiara both of Waterbury Ct., and his brother Richard Deslauriers of Bristol Ct. Additionally, he is survived by numerous loved nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Taunton, Massachusetts and lived in several cities throughout his childhood. His family settled in Waterbury Ct. where Bob entered the U.S. Army in 1960. He was honorably discharged in 1962 and returned to Waterbury where he began working for Pratt and Whitney in 1963. Bob married his first wife, Phillis M. (Greco) Deslauriers on June 18, 1966. Bob worked for Pratt and Whitney in Southington Ct., and eventually relocated with Phyllis and son Rob to Columbus Ga. He held multiple positions primarily focused on facility engineering, and maintenance prior to his retirement from Pratt and Whitney in 1993 as a supervisor.
After his wife Phyllis' death in 2010, Bob met his current wife Kathryn a fellow congregant at St. Anne's Parish in Columbus, Ga. They were married in April of 2012 and enjoyed one another's company and cared for each other in loving companionship, loved traveling to visit family together and visiting the beach in Panama City until his passing.
Besides his family, Bob's passion was the Knights of Columbus. He entered the fraternal service organization in 1980 in Waterbury, Ct. and continued his service through his relocation to Columbus Georgia. Bob held numerous leadership positions including serving as the Grand Knight of Council 1019, Faithful Navigator of Assembly 176 and District Deputy of District 5 of the Georgia Knights of Columbus. He was also a Council Trustee. In addition to the Knights of Columbus, Bob served on St. Anne's Parish Council and Stewardship Committee. In 1996 Bob was recognized by the Diocese of Savanah with the Bishop Gartland Service Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Catholic Church of South Georgia.
Bob's life will be celebrated beginning on Sunday November 17th at Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home on Macon Rd. in Columbus Ga. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects and pray the rosary for Bob beginning at 4pm. The celebration will continue with a mass of Christian burial on Monday November 18th, at 10am. The family invites all attendees to a reception following the mass at the River Club in Columbus Ga. beginning at 11:30am. Additional services will be scheduled in Connecticut and Rhode Island in the coming weeks for people to gather and celebrate Bob's life.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019