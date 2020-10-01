1/1
Robert Nixon Williams
{ "" }
Robert Nixon
Williams
August 5, 1936-
September 26, 2020
Pensacola, FL- Robert Nixon Williams, 84, of Pensacola, FL went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jo Williams, and his parents; Joseph and Nellie Williams.
Graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, GA
Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
OCT
1
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
