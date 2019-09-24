|
Ret. Fire Captain
James Robert Pilkinton
January 28, 1935-
September 22, 2019
Phenix City, AL- James Robert Pilkinton, 84, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Graveside services with full fireman honors and interment will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, 3800 US-431, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons Brandon Judah, Jason Jones, Alex Messick, Brian Jones, Josh Weaver, Brandon Baker.
Jim served honorably in the USAF from 1954 to 1962 and was stationed at Ladd AFB in Fairbanks, AK. He was very proud to serve in the Columbus Fire Department from 1958 to 1990, retiring as a Captain and leaving behind many well-trained firemen to continue his legacy.
He was adored by his family and was a generous and loving man. He was a scholar and an artist, as well as a skilled carpenter. He loved to teach and share what he read and studied. He and Norma were happily married for 38 years and celebrated their love every day. Jim loved his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and was always there when needed. One of his greatest joys was lending a helping hand. He was a Christian and lived his faith as most could only aspire to do. He was exceptional in every way.
Beloved husband of Norma Pilkinton, Jim was predeceased by his two sisters, Dean Holland and Patricia Slocumb. In addition to Norma, he is survived by his children Larry L Jones of Carrollton GA, Sabra Peacock of Columbus, GA, Lindy Phillips of Hoschton, GA, Diane Weaver (Jim) of Flowery Branch, GA, Betty Sue Parks (Steve) of Hoschton, GA, Debby Overby (Charley) of Columbus, GA , Ken Williams (Cindy) of Columbus, GA and Steve Williams (Debra) of Phenix City, AL, and 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Special thanks from the family to Columbus Hospice and their entire staff for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Jim and the family, as well as to the active and retired firemen and the Columbus Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Columbus Hospice dedicated for James R. Pilkinton, online at www.columbushospice.com/donate, or mailed to Columbus Hospice at 7020 Moon Road Columbus, GA 31909.
