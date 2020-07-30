Robert

Rodrigues



07/23/2020

Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Robert Rodrigues, 87, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bento Rodrigues, passed away peacefully at his home on 7/23/2020. Services will be held Friday, 7/31/2020 at 2:00 P.M at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft Mitchell, AL. Pastor Don Wilhite of Calvary Baptist Church will be officiating . Mr. Rodrigues was a CPL (T) in an Airborne Unit in the U.S Army and the 1953 Golden Glove Flyweight Champion of Ft. Benning, GA. He worked for the Fall River, Massachusetts Police Department after his military duties. Mr. Rodrigues retired happily from AFLAC after 17 years of service in Security. He was also a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Columbus, Ga.

He is survived by his wife: Faye Rodrigues, Daughter Lisa Rodrigues (Stone), Son, Robert Rodrigues, Jr. (Deceased), Grandson Steven Stone, Grandson Bryan Stone (Deceased) , Great Grandson's Jacob Bryan Stone and Joshua Michael Stone.

He is also survived by Siblings: Barbara Souza, Frances Lilliston and George Rodrigues; and many nieces and nephews of Fall River, Massachusetts.





