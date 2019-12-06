Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Shady Grove A.M.E. Zion Church
Battle Road
Hurtsboro, AL
Robert Smith


1959 - 2019
Robert Smith Obituary
Robert
Smith
April 8, 1959-
November 28, 2019
Hurtsboro, AL- Mr. Robert Smith, 60, of Hurtsboro, AL passed on November 28, 2019 in Hurtsboro, AL. Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Shady Grove A.M.E. Zion Church (Battle Road) Hurtsboro, AL with Pastor Annie R. Cannon, officiating. Interment will follow in the Andrews Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Smith was born April 8, 1959 in Russell County to Earlie B. James Smith and the late Jerry Smith, Sr. He was educated in the Macon County School Systems, employed with Boral Bricks and a member of Shady Grove A.M.E. Zion Church.
Survivors include his mother, Earlie B. Smith, Hurtsboro, AL; seven brothers, Roosevelt Smith, Sr., Tommie Mack Smith, Kelvin Smith, and Reginald Smith (Derby) all of Hurtsboro, AL, Jerry Smith, Jr. (Gloria), Phenix City, AL, Earl (Bridgett) Smith, Opelika, AL and Tyrone Smith, Lithonia, GA; sister-in-law, Berthenia Smith, Hurstboro, AL; six aunts; 4 uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019
