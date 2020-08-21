1/1
Robert "Bobby" Snelling Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bobby"
Snelling Sr.
May 31, 1943-
August 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Robert "Bobby" Snelling, Sr., passed on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. EST, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery, Columbus, GA. Visitation is Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. EST. according to Taylor Funeral Home Inc.
Mr. Snelling was born May 31, 1943 to the late Bill Stewart and the late Paulin Snelling. Robert "Bobby" was a veteran in the United States military, truck driver, did work masonry, and worked at Continental Carbon. He loved fishing, football, and fixing things.
Survivors include wife, Carolyn Campbell Snelling; children, Kristi (Pete) Bennitt, Kevin Snelling, Robert Alan (Rhonda) Snelling, Robert Alan Snelling, Robert Alan (Tonya) Jones, and Nishia Rankins; 13 grandchildren; devoted cousin Francis (Thomas) Crump; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign online registry.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ms. Karen Jones- Hudson
Karen Hudson
Friend
August 19, 2020
WE are so sorry to hear of your loss, our deepest condolences and prayers are with your family and you. From the Williams. My husband, Arthur use to work for Mr. Snelling.
Arthur and Emma Williams Jr.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved