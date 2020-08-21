Robert "Bobby"
Snelling Sr.
May 31, 1943-
August 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Robert "Bobby" Snelling, Sr., passed on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. EST, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery, Columbus, GA. Visitation is Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. EST. according to Taylor Funeral Home Inc.
Mr. Snelling was born May 31, 1943 to the late Bill Stewart and the late Paulin Snelling. Robert "Bobby" was a veteran in the United States military, truck driver, did work masonry, and worked at Continental Carbon. He loved fishing, football, and fixing things.
Survivors include wife, Carolyn Campbell Snelling; children, Kristi (Pete) Bennitt, Kevin Snelling, Robert Alan (Rhonda) Snelling, Robert Alan Snelling, Robert Alan (Tonya) Jones, and Nishia Rankins; 13 grandchildren; devoted cousin Francis (Thomas) Crump; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
