RobertStringer, Jr.June 24, 1936-October 17, 2020Smiths Station , AL- Deacon Robert Stringer, Jr., 84, of Smiths Station, AL passed Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Columbus, GA.Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Jeffery L. McCauley, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Dea. Stringer was born June 24, 1936 to the late Will Stringer and the late Sudie Mae Stringer in Lee County, AL. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL, member of Smiths Station Lodge 280-A, and was the owner of Stringer Trucking Company.Survivors include his wife, Bernice Thomas Stringer; two sons, Napoleon "Sonny" (Sylvia) Stinger and Terry Wayne (Christine) Stinger all of Smiths Station, AL; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.