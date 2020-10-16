1/1
Robert Stringer Jr.
1936 - 2020
Robert
Stringer, Jr.
June 24, 1936-
October 17, 2020
Smiths Station , AL- Deacon Robert Stringer, Jr., 84, of Smiths Station, AL passed Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Jeffery L. McCauley, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Dea. Stringer was born June 24, 1936 to the late Will Stringer and the late Sudie Mae Stringer in Lee County, AL. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL, member of Smiths Station Lodge 280-A, and was the owner of Stringer Trucking Company.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice Thomas Stringer; two sons, Napoleon "Sonny" (Sylvia) Stinger and Terry Wayne (Christine) Stinger all of Smiths Station, AL; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
OCT
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
