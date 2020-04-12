Home

Robert Tims Draughon


1934 - 2020
Robert Tims Draughon Obituary
Robert Tims
Draughon
June 2, 1934-
March 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Survived by his wife of 58 years Luzane Tayloe, 4 children Robert Tims (Joyce), John Tayloe (Kathy), Daniel Lamar, Luzane Anderson (Greg), and 7 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled following the shelter at home restrictions. Please send memorials to Wynnton United Methodist in Columbus, GA or to the .
The family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 7500 Veterans Parkway, Suite A, Columbus, Georgia 31909, 706-577-0055. The family invites you to leave a condolence or share a fond memory at GeorgiaCremation.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2020
