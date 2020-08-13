1/1
Robert V. Kimmel
1944 - 2020
Robert V.
Kimmel
February 21, 1944-
August 9, 2020
Orange, TX- Robert V. Kimmel, born February 21, 1944, died August 9, 2020 at his son's home in Orange, Texas. Robert was born and raised in Mexico, Missouri; graduating from Mexico High School and attending college in Kirksville, Missouri. He found his calling after joining the United States Army and served twenty-four honorable years. Robert traveled the world in the service of his country and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also lived in Japan, Korea, and was especially fond of the time spent in Enewetak Atoll Marshall Islands, but always remained a Missouri boy at heart. After retirement and returning to Mexico, he worked with disabled and handicapped adults all the while continuing to support his favorite Missouri sports teams, the University of Missouri and the St. Louis Cardinals. His lifelong love of animals was evident in his dedication to a long assortment of dogs, cats, and the various birds he rescued periodically. Since moving to Tennessee, his green thumb showed itself with trees, plants, and shrubs. He was especially good at getting plants to grow in this climate where they should not have thrived, but did. He had tropical plants such as windmill palm trees, banana plants, and Japanese Maples filling his yard. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Helen Kimmel, two sons, Danny Barnett and Robert J. Kimmel (B.J., also an Army veteran), and his longtime loving companion, Rebecca Swick. He is survived by: daughter, Adrianne McFarland (Kevin) of Columbus, Georgia; sons, Aaron Kimmel of Columbus, Georgia and Nathaniel Kimmel (Cole Holland) of Orange, Texas, and four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sister, Faye Teel of Tacoma, Washington. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kristen Wolfenbarger, the ladies of Mend Care, the gentlemen of the Marysville Fire Department, everyone at Blount Memorial Hospice, and Kari, Amanda and Staci of Southeast Texas Hospice for all the care extended to Robert during his illness. We appreciate all of your kindness. Per Robert's wishes, cremation will take place with a memorial service to be held at a later date.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2020.
