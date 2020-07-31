Robert W. "Willie"
Wood Jr.
February 2, 1947-
July 27, 2020
COLUMBUS, GA- He was born February 2, 1947 in Atlanta Georgia. Son of the late Mary L. Wood & Robert W. Wood Sr.
Willie served 6 years in the Georgia National Guard, a 1965 Graduate of Columbus High School, and he graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Construction Science. As a Builder and Developer his company – R. W. Wood Const Co. - was highly respected in the local home building community. He was a Past President of the Columbus Home Builders Association.
Willie loved nothing more than spending an afternoon with his friends at Green Island Country Club playing Gin. He was such a social person, a true and loyal friend.
He was a golf enthusiast, at one time an avid hunter, and loved fishing.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Deborah Wood, his sister and brother in-law Karen and John LaChance, his brother and sister in-law Robert and Joy Jackson, his friends and work associates - Robert Gnann for almost 50 years and Susan Marsh for over 41 years, his neighbor and friend Harriett Elkins. Every time she cooks on the grill she will remember adding a little extra chicken or ribs for Willie. Cousins and Friends too numerous to mention.
Deborah wishes to thank all the Heroes on 8 Main ICU at Piedmont Regional Midtown, Doctors and Nurses, for their extraordinary care of her husband.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Columbus Hospice, Paws, or St. Jude.
Graveside services will be at Parkhill Cemetery 10:00 A.M. Friday July 31st. The public is invited to attend, but must adhere to the Covid rules of social distancing & wearing a mask. There will not be visitation before or after the Service. The family would like for friends to please leave online condolences in lieu of the family having a guest register book. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
