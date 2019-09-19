Home

Services
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
(334) 298-0668
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Vance Brooks Funeral Home
3738 Hwy 431 N.
Phenix City, AL 36867
Robert William "Bobby" Childree Jr.


1955 - 2019
Robert William "Bobby" Childree Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bobby" William
Childree, Jr.
04/30/1955-
09/17/2019
Phenix City, AL- It is with great sadness that the family of Robert "Bobby" William Childree, Jr of Phenix City, AL announces he passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the age of 64 years.
A celebration of life in memory of Bobby will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Noon (EST) in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 3738 Hwy 431 N, Phenix City, Alabama 36867 with Rev. Hall Grimmett officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A private committal will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Bobby will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jane and his children, Jamie Rector and husband Adam, Jana Godfrey and husband Tim, Dawn Short and husband Jeremy. Bobby will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Olivia Connelly, Eliana Rector, Tori Short, Amber Short, Erik Short, by his brothers, Thomas Childree and wife Mary Beth, Tony Childree and wife Becky, and many nephews and nieces. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, mother, and three sisters, Robert William Childree, Sr., Mary Loyce Smith Childree, Martha Rorrer, Lillian "Lynn" Etheridge, and Sheila Gillens.
Bobby was an avid Auburn fan, fisherman, hunter, and cherished time with his wife and family.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Bobby to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, Georgia 31909 or www.columbushospice.com.
To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
