Robert Wilson Jr.
1959 - 2020
Robert Wilson, Jr.
July 26, 1959 - November 21, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Robert Wilson, Jr., 61, of Columbus GA passed Saturday, November 21, 2020 in East Point, GA.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Camp Ground Cemetery, Seale, AL with Rev. Carlton Dawson, officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. EST Wednesday, December 2, 2020 according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Wilson was born July 26, 1959 in Phenix City, AL to the late Robert Wilson and the late Viola Wilson. He was employed with Columbus Water Works.
His survivors include his children, Maurice Gordon, Jennifer Gordon and Tracie Brown; two brothers, Terry Wilson and Author Wilson; two sisters, Hellen Wilson and Stella Brooks; son-in law, Mitchell Greenlease; 13 grandchildren; one great granddaughter; a devoted friend, Doris Richards; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
DEC
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Camp Ground Cemetery
