Robert Zell
Hall
07/03/1946-
08/19/2019
Smith Station, AL- Robert Zell Hall, 73, of Smith Station, AL died peacefully Monday, August 19, 2019 at Columbus Hospice surrounded by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM (EST) on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Sister Frances Corbin officiating. Committal, with military honors, will follow at 2:30 PM (EST) in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Hall was born July 03, 1946 in Blakley, GA son of the late Ralph Hall and Emma Elizabeth "Betty" Moore Hall. He was a U. S. Air Force Veteran. After serving our country, he began working in the Construction Industry, eventually becoming a skilled Crane Operator. He was an active member of Faith Temple Assembly of God, loved GA Football, his family and enjoying life with friends. His memories will always be cherished in our hearts.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Betty Mathews Hall; six children, Rob Hall (Lee), Ryan Hall (Kate), Dawn Harmon (Darin), Alesha Yawn (Mike), Wesley Yawn (Laura) and Dalton Hall (Angelica); one brother, Tommy Hall (Lee Ann); nine grandsons and one granddaughter, several nieces, nephews and close friends also survive.
In lieu flowers the family request donations be made in his memory to Faith Temple Assembly of God, 4 Meadowood Dr, Phenix City, AL 36869
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019