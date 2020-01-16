Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
The Church of Christ
Crawford, AL
1940 - 2020
Roberta Jones Obituary
Roberta M.
Jones
March 23, 1940-
January 10, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Ms. Roberta Moffett Jones, 79, of Smiths Station, AL passed Friday, January 10, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Friday, January 17, 2020 at The Church of Christ, Crawford, AL with Ulysses Johnson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Jones was born March 23, 1940 in Lee County, AL to the late Robert Moffett and the late Irene Moffett. She worked in textile manufacturing and later worked as a CNA.
Survivors include two daughters, Ruby (Robert) Cooper and Carrie (Keith) Williams both of Smiths Station, AL; two sons, Arthur Jones and Walter Jones both of Smiths Station, AL; two sisters, Annie Jones, Smiths Station, AL and Ida Mae Crowder, Miami, FL; two brothers, Sam (Ernestine) Moffett, Phenix City, AL and William (Tiffany) Moffett, Crawford, AL; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 16, 2020
