Robin Thomas
Ealy
April 24, 1954-
July 18, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Robin Thomas Ealy, 65, of Columbus, Georgia died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA with Rev. Vincent Bell officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-6 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Ms. Ealy was born April 24, 1954 in Phenix City, AL, to the late Willie Thomas and Qubdean Walker Thomas of Columbus, GA. She was a highly respected store manager in the Walmart Corporation at numerous locations throughout the southeastern United States. Key locations that flourished under her dynamic leadership included Auburn and Valley, Al, Americus, GA, Tampa and Navarre, FL; culminating recently in Columbus, GA. Survivors include her mother, Qubdean Walker Thomas; two sons, Anthony Thomas (Latoiya) of Atlanta, GA and Christopher Thomas (Cassandra); of Tampa, FL, one granddaughter, Aria Michelle; four siblings, Kenneth Thomas (Loretta) of Decatur, GA, Jannie Thomas Bonner (Douglas) of Huntsville, AL, Betty Jo Thomas Brown of Savannah, GA and Eddie Thomas (Mary Lynn) of Columbus, GA; three aunts, Dorothy Walker Johnson (Ronnie), Mildred Walker Bundy and Lilly Pearl Walker, all of Indianapolis, IN; one uncle, Rev. Alonzo King of Phenix City, AL, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 25, 2019