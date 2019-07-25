Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Ealy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Thomas Ealy


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin Thomas Ealy Obituary
Robin Thomas
Ealy
April 24, 1954-
July 18, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Robin Thomas Ealy, 65, of Columbus, Georgia died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA with Rev. Vincent Bell officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2-6 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Ms. Ealy was born April 24, 1954 in Phenix City, AL, to the late Willie Thomas and Qubdean Walker Thomas of Columbus, GA. She was a highly respected store manager in the Walmart Corporation at numerous locations throughout the southeastern United States. Key locations that flourished under her dynamic leadership included Auburn and Valley, Al, Americus, GA, Tampa and Navarre, FL; culminating recently in Columbus, GA. Survivors include her mother, Qubdean Walker Thomas; two sons, Anthony Thomas (Latoiya) of Atlanta, GA and Christopher Thomas (Cassandra); of Tampa, FL, one granddaughter, Aria Michelle; four siblings, Kenneth Thomas (Loretta) of Decatur, GA, Jannie Thomas Bonner (Douglas) of Huntsville, AL, Betty Jo Thomas Brown of Savannah, GA and Eddie Thomas (Mary Lynn) of Columbus, GA; three aunts, Dorothy Walker Johnson (Ronnie), Mildred Walker Bundy and Lilly Pearl Walker, all of Indianapolis, IN; one uncle, Rev. Alonzo King of Phenix City, AL, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now