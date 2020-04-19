|
Robynel M.
Harden
August 23, 1929 -
April 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Robynel Miller Harden, born August 23, 1929 in Ozark, Alabama, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.
She was laid to rest in Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Her service was live streamed through Striffler-Hamby Mortuary at Parkhill Cemetery's Facebook page at 11:00 AM.
Mrs. Harden was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Eugene Harden, brothers John F. Miller, Miles Miller and Mickey Miller, sister Geraldine Chalker, and parents John Richard and Clarence Junie Miller. Mrs. Harden is survived by her daughter Kathryne Delffs (Johnny), and son Cecil Eugene "Gene" Harden, II (Kym). She has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Laura Evans (Brian), John M. Delffs; Daniel Harden, Sydni H. Acevedo (Miguel), Luke Harden, Great-grandson John Bryce Evans (Laura and Brian), nephew Joe Harden as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Harden graduated from Dale County High School in Ozark, AL where she participated in theater and other school activities. She described her school years as happy and she was proud of her many accomplishments. She often reminisced about growing up on a farm and how wonderful it was to have that experience. While in high school and after graduation, Mrs. Harden worked at Dowling's department store in Ozark, AL as an associate and fashion model and was crowned Dale County Cotton Queen in 1948. Mrs. Harden met her husband Cecil while he was stationed at Ft. Rucker, AL and they were married for over 63 years. As the wife of a career Army soldier, Mrs. Harden traveled to several state-side assignments, but Columbus, Georgia was her favorite place to live. She and her husband, Cecil, were members of St. Luke United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Class. She also enjoyed other activities such as attending the Green Island Garden Club and other community organization meetings. She retired from Synovus/CB&T after 28 years in banking, and later opened her own mortgage and insurance agency. Of all her many accomplishments, Mrs. Harden was most proud of her family and enjoyed spending time outside gardening, cooking, and reading.
To share fond memories and condolences with the family please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2020