Rochelle
Chambers
October 16, 1936-
April 19, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Rochelle Lockhart Chambers, 82, passed Friday, April 19, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Alfonza Seldon, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Garden in Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Chambers was born October 16, 1936 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mr. T. Z. Lockhart, Sr. and the late Mrs. Dora Lockhart. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and retired from Holiday Inn, Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include three daughters, Patricia Maynor, Samatha Chambers, and Janice (Michael) Miles; one son, Stanley (Gloria) Chambers; one sister, Carol Dixon; sister-in-law, Ruby Lockhart; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019