Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Beallwood Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick Dale Ellison


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roderick Dale Ellison Obituary
Roderick Dale
Ellison
November 11, 1958-
September 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Roderick Dale Ellison, 60, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. A Memorial Service for Mr. Ellison will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church. Minister Renee Thompson will be officiating and Pastor David Holston will deliver the Eulogy according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. 927 – 5th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901.
Mr. Roderick Dale Ellison was born in Ft. Benning, GA on November 11, 1958 to Mrs. Jeanette L. Ellison and the late Mr. John L. Ellison Sr. Dale as he was called by friends and family, is a Hardaway High School alumnus, and retired from IBM after 37 years of outstanding service. Dale was a caring, humble person and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of thirty years, Shari Kelly Ellison; daughters, Kelly Sharisse Ellison and Kymberly Dale Ellison; granddaughter, Kali Sky Ellison; his loving mother, Jeanette L. Ellison all of Columbus; father-in-law, Meredith Wayne Kelly, Tucson, AZ; as well as a host of brothers, sisters and other relatives he held near and dear to his heart.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roderick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now