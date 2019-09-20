|
Roderick Dale
Ellison
November 11, 1958-
September 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Roderick Dale Ellison, 60, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. A Memorial Service for Mr. Ellison will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Greater Beallwood Baptist Church. Minister Renee Thompson will be officiating and Pastor David Holston will deliver the Eulogy according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. 927 – 5th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901.
Mr. Roderick Dale Ellison was born in Ft. Benning, GA on November 11, 1958 to Mrs. Jeanette L. Ellison and the late Mr. John L. Ellison Sr. Dale as he was called by friends and family, is a Hardaway High School alumnus, and retired from IBM after 37 years of outstanding service. Dale was a caring, humble person and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of thirty years, Shari Kelly Ellison; daughters, Kelly Sharisse Ellison and Kymberly Dale Ellison; granddaughter, Kali Sky Ellison; his loving mother, Jeanette L. Ellison all of Columbus; father-in-law, Meredith Wayne Kelly, Tucson, AZ; as well as a host of brothers, sisters and other relatives he held near and dear to his heart.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019