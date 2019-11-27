|
Roland
Wilks
January 23, 1926 -
November 25, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Roland Wilks, 93, of Columbus, Georgia went to sleep on earth and was awaken in Heaven on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Family will visit with friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12 noon until 1:30 PM at Striffler-Hamby, Macon Road Columbus. A procession will follow into Parkhill Cemetery for a graveside funeral service to celebrate Mr. Wilks life at 2:00 PM with Dr. Tim Jones and Sean Heggood officiating. Flowers will be accepted, but memorial donations can be made to Britt David Baptist Church, 2801 Britt David Rd., Columbus, Georgia 31909.
Roland Wilks was born on January 23, 1926 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late Mary Davis Wilks and Issac Wilks. After High School Mr. Wilks faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy serving during WWII. He would go on to join the U.S. Army and serve his country again during the Korean conflict. Mr. Wilks would retire from the Army in 1966. During his military career Mr. Wilks was married to Jerrel "Jerri" Cochran. They were married for 73 years. In 1957 they settled in Columbus, Georgia to raise their family.
Mr. Wilks was retired from Sherman Automotive where he worked after his retirement from the Army. He was a member of Britt David Baptist Church of Columbus. Mr. Wilks loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves and enjoyed fishing. Mr. Wilks was known for his great sense of humor, especially with his grandchildren.
He leaves his loving wife, Jerrel "Jerri" Wilks; his daughter, Linda A. Vickery of Hartwell, GA; his sons: Rex E. Wilks of Monroe, GA, Joey R. Wilks of Columbus, GA, and Ronald L. Wilks of Robertsdale, AL; his sister, Margaret Wilks of Enterprise, AL; his eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren to cherish his loving memory.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 27, 2019