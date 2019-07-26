Home

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
(334) 749-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL 36801
Ronald Charles Hudson


1945 - 2019
Ronald Charles Hudson Obituary
Ronald Charles
Hudson
April 26, 1945-
July 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- A memorial service for Ronald Charles Hudson, 74, of Auburn, Alabama, will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM prior to his memorial service at 4:00 PM. A private burial will follow.
Mr. Hudson was born in Columbus, Georgia on April 26, 1945, to the late Edwin and Effie Hudson. He attended Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. He married Sue Mickle on February 9, 1962, and was happily married to Sue for 57 years. He always worked hard to provide for his family in supervisory positions in the fields of construction and manufacturing.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his wife, Sue Mickle Hudson, and their three sons: Ronald Charles Hudson, Jr. (Robin Hudson), Michael Keith Hudson (Kimberly Riggle Hudson), and Timothy Adam Hudson (Kimberly Bruner Hudson). He has ten grandchildren: Ronald Charles Hudson, III, Eric Hudson, Joe Corcoran (Shelby), Heather Taylor, Holly Hudson Bell (Travis), Paige Hudson Turnage (Ryan), Michael Keith Hudson, Jr. (Alissa), Kennedie Hudson, Tess Hudson, and Kade Hudson. He also has five great-grandchildren: Sawyer Bell, Jasper Bell, Oliver Bell, Dawson Turnage, and Henry Corcoran, one sister, Veronica Hudson Bowman. He is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Hudson was predeceased by his four brothers: Edwin Paul Hudson, Jr. (Big Bubba), Carol Lamar Hudson, Larry Jacob Hudson, and Jackie Leon Hudson and three sisters: Peggy June Hudson Skeen, Dorothy Hudson Allison, and Helen Nahida Hudson Shores.
Mr. Hudson enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends at "the farm". He also loved all of his dogs that he spoiled tremendously.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
www.jeffcoattrant.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 26, 2019
