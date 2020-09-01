1/
Ronald Lee Smith
March 7, 1936-
August 28, 2020
Atlantic Beach, FL- Ronald Lee Smith, Mar. 7th, 1936- Aug. 27th, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio to parents: Joseph Smith and Nettie Meyers (Smith) Heider. Married to Mary Lillian (Matthews) Smith for 46 years. He met her on a blind date with someone else and they were secretly married when he was shipped out to Germany with the Naval Reserve Airborne. She was the love of his life and he never got over her death in 2001. They are together again! He served in the US Army and Reserve as Chief Warrant Officer. He served in the Georgia Army National Guard, where he retired in 1991. He is survived by his children, Kathy Smith Potter (Emory), Carol Lynn Barrs (Jim), and Donald Smith. Grandchildren, Mary Barrs Schrader, Jennifer Barrs Flick (Chris), Cameron Potter, Allen Smith, and Jacob Smith. Great granddaughter, Lillian Schrader. Siblings- Michael Smith (deceased), Jerry Smith (Sandra), Brad Smith (Joanne), and Beverly Burke.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Striffler-Hamby.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
