Ronald Lynn
Winchester
May 28th, 1947-
December 21st, 2019
Valley, Alabama - Mr. Ronald Lynn Winchester, 72, of the Lake Harding Community, Valley, AL passed away on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 after a short and unexpected illness.
Ronnie was born in Tuscaloosa, AL. on May 28th, 1947, to the Rev. Gordon and Ruby Winchester who preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. EST at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lanett, AL. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett.
Ronnie was employed as Quality Manager at Westinghouse in LaGrange as well as Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon. He was also Plant Manager at Sejong in LaGrange and Operations Manager at J&S North America in Auburn. He was much loved by his employees who considered him as the best "boss" they ever had. In more recent years, he owned his own consulting business, Winchester Management Solutions, which he still operated until he became ill.
Ronnie was never without a job since he was old enough to ride a bicycle and deliver newspapers. He always excelled in everything he set out to do.
He was best known for his DJ music services which began in the 70's and lasted for over 25 years. He was much sought after in the Southeast to provide dance music and Master of Ceremony services for all types of parties and conventions. He was so full of fun and lit up the room with his playful antics and music. He always made everyone laugh. He was also the biggest BAMA fan that you will ever meet.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Wheeler Winchester; son, Jamie Winchester of Columbus, GA and his wife, Traci and daughters, Lilly and Lexi; son, Joey Winchester of Lexington, SC and his wife, Tracey and children, Brooks, Mackenzie, Brett and Harper.
His is also survived by four siblings, Peggy Eubanks, Mary Jo (Buddy) Hobbs, Lane (Karen) Winchester and David (Tabby) Winchester, along with several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or donations in Ronnie's memory can be made to Acute Rehab Unit at EAMC-Lanier, Attn: Administrator – P.O. Box 348, Valley, AL 36854.
Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for the family, share a memory of Ronnie, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley is handling arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 27, 2019