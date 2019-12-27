Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave
Valley, AL 36854
334-768-2141
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
Lanett, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
Lanett, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Winchester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lynn Winchester


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lynn Winchester Obituary
Ronald Lynn
Winchester
May 28th, 1947-
December 21st, 2019
Valley, Alabama - Mr. Ronald Lynn Winchester, 72, of the Lake Harding Community, Valley, AL passed away on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 after a short and unexpected illness.
Ronnie was born in Tuscaloosa, AL. on May 28th, 1947, to the Rev. Gordon and Ruby Winchester who preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. EST at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lanett, AL. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett.
Ronnie was employed as Quality Manager at Westinghouse in LaGrange as well as Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon. He was also Plant Manager at Sejong in LaGrange and Operations Manager at J&S North America in Auburn. He was much loved by his employees who considered him as the best "boss" they ever had. In more recent years, he owned his own consulting business, Winchester Management Solutions, which he still operated until he became ill.
Ronnie was never without a job since he was old enough to ride a bicycle and deliver newspapers. He always excelled in everything he set out to do.
He was best known for his DJ music services which began in the 70's and lasted for over 25 years. He was much sought after in the Southeast to provide dance music and Master of Ceremony services for all types of parties and conventions. He was so full of fun and lit up the room with his playful antics and music. He always made everyone laugh. He was also the biggest BAMA fan that you will ever meet.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Wheeler Winchester; son, Jamie Winchester of Columbus, GA and his wife, Traci and daughters, Lilly and Lexi; son, Joey Winchester of Lexington, SC and his wife, Tracey and children, Brooks, Mackenzie, Brett and Harper.
His is also survived by four siblings, Peggy Eubanks, Mary Jo (Buddy) Hobbs, Lane (Karen) Winchester and David (Tabby) Winchester, along with several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or donations in Ronnie's memory can be made to Acute Rehab Unit at EAMC-Lanier, Attn: Administrator – P.O. Box 348, Valley, AL 36854.
Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for the family, share a memory of Ronnie, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley is handling arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -