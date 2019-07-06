Ronald "Mac"

McKenzie

May 2, 1942-

July 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ronald Irvin "MAC" McKenzie, born on May 2, 1942 in Savannah, GA, passed away on July 2, 2019. Ronald was the son of the late Francis I McKenzie and Lillian M Lee.

Ronald graduated from Cooley High in Detroit, MI. He married Brenda Joyce Hogan on March 20, 1966. Ronald was employed as a salesman for many years with B Youngs, Chancellor's Tillman's and G Mansours. Before retiring and running his own lawn care service.

Those that are left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Cathy McKenzie and Lynn Sanders (Anthony), his two granddaughters Amber Peterson (Darrell) and Danielle Hinson (Devin) and a great granddaughter Amerria Crowley. He is also survived by three sisters, Susan Tapp, Sharon Atkinson, Jennifer Strawn, brothers Gary Lee, Robby Lee and Jeff McKenzie as well as a host of other family members. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Brenda McKenzie, and his brother Jerry McKenzie

