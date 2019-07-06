Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Mac" McKenzie


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Mac" McKenzie Obituary
Ronald "Mac"
McKenzie
May 2, 1942-
July 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ronald Irvin "MAC" McKenzie, born on May 2, 1942 in Savannah, GA, passed away on July 2, 2019. Ronald was the son of the late Francis I McKenzie and Lillian M Lee.
Ronald graduated from Cooley High in Detroit, MI. He married Brenda Joyce Hogan on March 20, 1966. Ronald was employed as a salesman for many years with B Youngs, Chancellor's Tillman's and G Mansours. Before retiring and running his own lawn care service.
Those that are left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Cathy McKenzie and Lynn Sanders (Anthony), his two granddaughters Amber Peterson (Darrell) and Danielle Hinson (Devin) and a great granddaughter Amerria Crowley. He is also survived by three sisters, Susan Tapp, Sharon Atkinson, Jennifer Strawn, brothers Gary Lee, Robby Lee and Jeff McKenzie as well as a host of other family members. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Brenda McKenzie, and his brother Jerry McKenzie
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the McKenzie family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now