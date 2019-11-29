|
|
Mr. Ronald
McLendon
November 26, 1939-
November 26, 2019
Kennesaw, GA- Mr. Ronald Lee McLendon, Sr, 80, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family in his Kennesaw home on his birthday, November 26, 2019. Ronnie was born in Columbus, GA to the late Lee Daniel and Pearl E. Poole. In 1959, he graduated from Columbus High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Columbus State University in 1981. Ronnie honorably served our country in the United States Army. He was in Vietnam from 1967-1968 and stationed at numerous bases throughout the world and the United States. He retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was an engineer for the Army Corp of Engineers and retired as an insurance adjuster. Ronnie had a servant's heart and became very involved with the . Some posts he held include District Commander, Post Commander and he was a Service Officer for many years at Post 5255. He was also an avid golfer. Ronnie will be remembered for his loving and kind spirit. There was no one who knew Ronnie who could say a bad word about him. Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Ann McLendon; sons, Ron McLendon, Jr (Cathy) and Rusty McLendon (Shujen); grandchildren, Lucas, Jill, Duncan and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Palmer and Clay; sisters, Carol Carroll and Pam Grimes; and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service with military honors will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at Post 5255, 368 Greyson Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Ronnie will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Ronnie to Post 5255.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2019