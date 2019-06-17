|
|
In Loving Memory
Ronald "Real Deal" Samuel
3/28/62 - 6/17/12
You were a miracle from the moment you were born, I watched you grow into a well respected young man who had a great personality and outlook on life. You made me so proud and I felt a privilege to have such a wonderful son you are truly missed and loved.
Jimmie, Voncile, Jamilah, Oquita, Lequita, Daniya, Angelique, Brandon, Jakari, Brigitte, The Samuels, Billingsley, Kimber, & Wilson Families & Friends
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 17, 2019