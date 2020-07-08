Ronald Wayne
Self
May 06, 1947-
July 03, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Ronald Wayne Self (73) of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, and wanting to keep everyone safe from its spread, there will be no public memorial at this time. Hopefully, at a later date, the family and Ron's friends can meet to share and remember him.
Ron was born on May 6, 1947 to JC Self and Fern Elise Cochran Self of Hurtsboro, Alabama. He graduated from Birmingham-Southern College and the University of Alabama School of Law. In 1969, he married Sharon Williams of Fairfax, Alabama, whom he met at 'Southern. They have two sons, Jeremy and Stephen. Prior to attending law school, Ron served two years in the U.S. Army. Following law school graduation, they moved to Columbus where Ron practiced law with several firms for almost five decades. During that time, Ron was a mentor to many young attorneys who practice in Columbus today. Deciding to scale back law practice, he indulged a second love as a lecturer at Columbus State's Turner College of Business, teaching their law classes. Ron's other talents and interests included playing organ and piano, which he did for many years for Summerville Methodist Church in Phenix City. He was also an award-winning, published poet; and, with a fellow poet, established the Brick Road Poetry Press which successfully published volumes of many other writers. He showcased his love of poetry by holding workshops in his home for many years, by leading Open Mic poetry readings at The Columbus Public Library and the Schwob School of Music, and by celebrating National Poetry Month in April, inviting Columbus dignitaries to read their favorite poems. He was an active member of the Georgia Poetry Society for many years, serving as its President from 2007-2009. He was also a founding organizer of the Chattahoochee Valley Writers Conference and served as its chair for several years.Ron was athirty-eight year member of the Rotary Club of Columbus where he instituted the policy of a soup can on each table to collect funds for Feed the Hungry.When his sons were young, Ron was a Boy Scout troop leader and Weebelos leader. He also taught other Scout leaders at Philmont Scout Camp in New Mexico. As a younger man, he enjoyed jogging and set up an informal group which met frequently for runs like the Pine Mountain Ambulation;and he gave personally crafted awards like the Golden Jockstrap and the Golden Running Shoe to the participants. Ron was an avid reader of almost any type of literature, especially enjoying history, fiction, humor and poetry.He loved entertaining in his Victorian home and for years hosted a New Years' Brunch for neighbors and friends. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, delighting in sending his grandchildren Christmas cards with silly messages for their birthdays. Ron was a quiet man, an ethical man, a caring man, a generous man, a good man.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their two sons, Jeremy (Beth) Rydal, Georgia; Stephen (Melissa) Farmer's Branch, Texas; four grandchildren, Tanner, Ansley, Helena, and Pilar; a sister, Becky Wester, Phenix City, a brother, Jimmy (Cathy), Salem, Alabama; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is predeceased by his father and mother, JC and Fern Self, by his sister, Cindy Hughes,by two aunts, Martha Jane Self and Magdalen Baker, and by three uncles, Alton Self, Robert Self, and George Cochran.
The family are grateful to Donetra Inman, Margo Mitchell and others who took care of Ron in his home and to the doctors and nurses of Piedmont MidTown and Piedmont North who cared for him these last few months.
Those wishing to make a donation in his memory can do so to the Georgia Poetry Society (c/o Lyn Hopper, 263 Lucy Lane, Dahlonega, GA 30533), to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley (bgc-colsga.org/ways
to donate),or to Feed the Hungry (feedingac.org/donate
), all of which Ron supported for many years.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com