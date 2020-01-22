|
|
Ronelia Taylor
Hall
December 24, 1949-
January 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Ronelia Taylor Hall, 70, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia.
Funeral Service will be 12 Noon EST, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Greater Peace Baptist Church with Pastor Corey J. Neal, officiating. Interment will follow at Clowers CME Church Cemetery, Cataula, GA. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Hall, affectionately known as Ronita or Nita, was born December 24, 1949 in Ellerslie, GA to the late Lonza Taylor, Sr. and the late Fannie Mae Cook Taylor. She was a member of Greater Peace Baptist Church, 1968 graduate of Carver High School in Harris County, GA and retired as a LPN and Private Duty Nurse.
Survivors include her daughter, Tiffany Hall (Harry), Atlanta, GA; son, Troy Hall (Reba), Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren, Patrick Wimberly, Jr., Tatyana Jones, Tory Jones, Jr., Miles Hall, Natalia Hall, Natée Hall and Easter Howell; three great grandchildren; brother, Lonza Taylor, Jr., Detroit, MI; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 22, 2020