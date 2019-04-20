|
Atlanta, GA- Mr. Ronnie Blackburn passed on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31904. Rev. Isom Day will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL. Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Blackburn was born on February 6, 1964 to Ms. Wylene Williams in Columbus, GA. He graduated from G.W. Carver High School in 1983. After serving in the United States Army, Mr. Blackburn settled in Atlanta, GA, where he retired after 30 years from the U.S. Postal Service. He is preceded by his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Emma Mitchell; and his sister, Mrs. Jacqueline Porter. Mr. Blackburn leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother, Ms. Wylene Williams; his son, Amari Judd of Atlanta, GA; his siblings, Juanita Hubbard, Steve (Patricia) Blackburn, Donnie (Wanda) Blackburn, Darrell Williams, Jermaine (Timeca) Williams and Antonio Williams; a special uncle, Mr. Willie E. "Smokie" Benton; closest friends, William T. James and Eric Robinson; nephews, nieces and host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019