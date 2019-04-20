Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie E. Blackburn


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronnie E. Blackburn Obituary
Ronnie E.
Blackburn
February 6, 1964-
April 14, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Mr. Ronnie Blackburn passed on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA 31904. Rev. Isom Day will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL. Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Mr. Blackburn was born on February 6, 1964 to Ms. Wylene Williams in Columbus, GA. He graduated from G.W. Carver High School in 1983. After serving in the United States Army, Mr. Blackburn settled in Atlanta, GA, where he retired after 30 years from the U.S. Postal Service. He is preceded by his maternal grandmother, Mrs. Emma Mitchell; and his sister, Mrs. Jacqueline Porter. Mr. Blackburn leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother, Ms. Wylene Williams; his son, Amari Judd of Atlanta, GA; his siblings, Juanita Hubbard, Steve (Patricia) Blackburn, Donnie (Wanda) Blackburn, Darrell Williams, Jermaine (Timeca) Williams and Antonio Williams; a special uncle, Mr. Willie E. "Smokie" Benton; closest friends, William T. James and Eric Robinson; nephews, nieces and host of family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now