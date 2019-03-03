Ronnie Elmer

Swain

January 21, 1949-

February 28, 2019

Fortson, GA- Ronnie Elmer Swain, 70, of Fortson, GA died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Mickey Adams officiating. Interment will be held at Riverdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mr. Swain was born January 21, 1949 in Hamlet, NC son of the late Elmer Lee Swain and Hattie Lee Phillips Swain. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and later worked as a Transportation Manager for Callaway Chemicals. Mr. Swain was also a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, David Wayne Hand and brother-in-law, Carl Sivils.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Swain of Fortson, GA, son, Ronnie Bruce Swain of Mobile, AL, step-sons, James Michael Hand of Fortson, GA, William Carl Hand (Lisa) and Richard Dale Hand all of Columbus, GA, granddaughters, Lease Michelle Hickam, Melanie Marie Malone and Emily Diana Hand all of Atlanta, GA, 4 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Barbara Sivils of Warner Robins, GA and Kathy McCall (Larry) of Mt. Vernon, GA.

Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Piney Grove Baptist Church 20 GA-315 Fortson, GA 31808 or Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909

